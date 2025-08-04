Orlando City vs Necaxa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Orlando City will host Necaxa at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage. Both teams will be extremely keen to get maximum points this midweek to stand a chance of advancing to the next round.

Orlando enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win over Atlas FC on Sunday to mark their first win of the tournament after losing to Pumas UNAM on penalties in the opening round, and are tied on points with Minnesota United, who sit in fourth place. The hosts who ply their trade in MLS are one of six teams tied on four points and will need to get three points in their final group stage game and hope results elsewhere favor them to guarantee a top-four finish.

Necaxa featured in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Inter Miami on Sunday night as both sides were down to 10 men by the one-hour mark, but were eventually defeated on penalties. The Mexican side managed a 3-1 win over Atlanta United in the first round despite being second-best on the day, and will need to put up a more definitive performance this midweek to stand a chance of finishing in the top four.

Orlando City vs Necaxa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Orlando have been up against Mexican teams on 10 previous occasions, winning three of those games, drawing three and losing four.

Necaxa have been up against teams from the United States on 11 previous occasions, winning six and losing five of those games.

The hosts' highest finish in the Leagues Cup was getting to the quarter-finals in the 2021 edition.

Orlando City vs Necaxa Prediction

The Lions are slight favorites going into Wednesday's clash and will need to be at their best to get all three points. The hosts will receive a slight edge from their home advantage but will need something extra if they are to get the required scoreline to move them into the top four.

Los Rayos will likely hold out for a draw in normal time and hope to get a win on penalties, but could spring a surprise if their hosts show complacency.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Necaxa

Orlando City vs Necaxa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the hosts' last nine games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More