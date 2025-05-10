Orlando City vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Preview

Orlando City are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side thrashed Tampa Bay Rowdies by a 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition this season. The Revs edged Rhode Island to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and New England Revolution are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven matches apiece out of the 21 games played between the two teams.

Orlando City have won each of their last three matches against New England Revolution - the longest such streak by either team in the history of this fixture in all competitions.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the regular season of MLS and played out a goalless draw against Chicago Fire last week.

New England Revolution have won each of their last four matches in MLS without conceding a single goal - their longest such run in the competition since 2005.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Prediction

Orlando City have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. The hosts have been prolific in recent weeks and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

New England Revolution have blown hot and cold over the past year but have shown marked improvement this month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 New England Revolution

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

