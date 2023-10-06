Orlando City vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an important encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Revs slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side edged Nashville SC to a 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against Orlando City and have won nine out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's four victories.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Orlando City in the MLS - the longest such streak against Orlando City in the history of the competition.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home in the MLS - the second-longest streak of this nature in the club's league history.

New England Revolution are winless in their last 11 matches away from home in the MLS, with their previous away victory in the competition coming against Toronto FC in May this year.

Carles Gil has picked up 23 goal contributions this season and is a goal or assist away from equalling a personal best in the MLS.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have been uncharacteristically poor away from home and will need to make amends this weekend. Carles Gil has been impressive for the Revs this season and will need to step up in what is set to be a challenging encounter.

Orlando City have a stellar home record going into this match and are in good form at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-1 New England Revolution

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes