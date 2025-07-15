Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with Orlando City in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Orlando City vs New York City FC Preview
Orlando City are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
New York City FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Orlando City vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New York City FC have a good recent record against Orlando City and have won 11 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's eight victories.
- Orlando City have lost only two of their last 19 matches against New York City FC in a run dating back to May 2017 and have remained unbeaten in each of their last six such games in MLS.
- Orlando City have found the back of the net in each of their last 13 matches on the trot in all competitions in a run dating back to May this year.
- New York City FC have won only two of their last 26 matches away from home in all competitions.
Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction
Orlando City have been prolific on multiple fronts this season and will look to make their mark this week. The hosts have excellent attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.
New York City FC have struggled away from home over the past year and have issues to address ahead of this fixture. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 New York City FC
Orlando City vs New York City FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes