Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Orlando City take on New York City FC in an important encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Preview

Orlando City are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and New York City FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven matches apiece out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams.

After a run of two consecutive victories in the MLS, New York City FC have suffered defeat in their last three matches in the competition and have conceded six goals in the process.

New York City FC have lost their last four matches in all competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these games.

Orlando City are winless in four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Los Angeles Galaxy last month.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need a resurgence to move up the league table. The away side have been wasteful in the final third and will need to be more clinical in the coming weeks.

Orlando City have shown flashes of potential this season but are yet to hit their stride so far. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 New York City FC

Orlando City vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Rodriguez to score - Yes

