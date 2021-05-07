Orlando City vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on New York City FC at the Exploria Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando City have managed five points from their three MLS games this season and are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The home side thrashed Cincinnati last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, have won two of their three games so far and have a one-point lead over Orlando City. The New York-based outfit eased past Philadelphia Union last week and will want a similar result this weekend.

Here are the keys to making it three in a row on Saturday night in Orlando 🔑👇 @TriStateFord — New York City FC (@NYCFC) May 7, 2021

Orlando City vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a slight historical advantage over New York City FC and have won six games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed five victories against Orlando City and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for New York City FC. Both teams suffered a series of lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: W-D-D

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: W-W-L

Also Read: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City vs New York City FC Team News

Orlando City need to win this game

Orlando City

Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato is injured and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Oriol Rosell, Robin Jansson, and Joao Moutinho are carrying knocks and might not feature against New York City FC.

Injured: Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: Oriol Rosell, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Heber, Tony Rocha, Gedion Zelalem, Thiago, and Justin Haak this weekend. James Sands has recovered from his knock and will be available for this match.

Injured: Heber, Thiago

Doubtful: Gedion Zelalem, Tony Rocha

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan; Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Tesho Akindele

Either way, it's a vibe today. 😁 #VamosOrlando — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) May 7, 2021

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction

Orlando City have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to find their feet in the MLS this season. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this game.

New York City FC were exceptional in their previous game and will look for a similar result from this game. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 New York City FC

Also Read: Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021