Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with an impressive Orlando City side in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Preview
New York Red Bulls are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls edged Chicago Fire to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Orlando City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Orlando City and have won 11 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's nine victories.
- New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last four matches against Orlando City in MLS, with the previous such game between the two teams taking place last month and ending in a 2-2 draw.
- After suffering two defeats in their first three matches in MLS this season, Orlando City are unbeaten in their last four games in the competition.
- New York Red Bulls have picked up only one point from their three matches away from home in MLS so far this season.
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
Orlando City have come into their own over the past month and will look to make the most of their impressive form this weekend. Luis Muriel has stepped up to the plate for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season but have a good recent record in this fixture. Orlando City have the home advantage, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 New York Red Bulls
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes