Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with an impressive Orlando City side in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls edged Chicago Fire to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Orlando City and have won 11 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's nine victories.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last four matches against Orlando City in MLS, with the previous such game between the two teams taking place last month and ending in a 2-2 draw.

After suffering two defeats in their first three matches in MLS this season, Orlando City are unbeaten in their last four games in the competition.

New York Red Bulls have picked up only one point from their three matches away from home in MLS so far this season.

Ad

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Orlando City have come into their own over the past month and will look to make the most of their impressive form this weekend. Luis Muriel has stepped up to the plate for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season but have a good recent record in this fixture. Orlando City have the home advantage, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More