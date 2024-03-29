Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive New York Red Bulls side in an important clash at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Bulls thrashed Inter Miami by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side eased past Austin FC by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and New York Red Bulls are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams.

Orlando City have won four matches on the trot against New York Red Bulls in all competitions and have managed to keep clean sheets in each of their last three games.

Orlando City secured their first league victory of the season last week against Austin FC and have won only one of their last 15 matches at home in the regular season.

New York Red Bulls have won six of their last eight matches in the regular season in a run dating back to the end of 2023.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on making the most of their form. The Red Bulls were excellent against Inter Miami and will look to replicate their goalscoring feats this weekend.

Orlando City seem to have hit their stride this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. New York Red Bulls are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 New York Red Bulls

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes