Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Union suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat against New England Revolution last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good record against Orlando City and have won eight out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's six victories.

The previous game between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando City, who handed Philadelphia Union their only defeat in their last 31 home games in all competitions.

Orlando City suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution last week - the loss ended their unbeaten run of six matches in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union also saw an end to their unbeaten streak of nine games in the MLS after a 2-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes last week.

Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner picked up his 33rd assist in the MLS last week - 10 more than any other defender since he joined the league in 2019.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form over the past year but will be hurting from their defeat last week. Daniel Gazdag is yet to hit his stride in the MLS this season and will look to make an impact in this match.

Orlando City have also stepped up this season and will be intent on keeping their formidable opponents at bay. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

