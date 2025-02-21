Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS features its first round of games this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on Orlando City in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union finished in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best in recent months. The Union defeated CF Montreal by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the Eastern Conference league table last season and stepped up to the plate admirably last season. The home side held Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and Philadelphia Union are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight matches apiece out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams.

Orlando City have won three of their last four matches against Philadelphia Union in the regular season of MLS - they had won only four of their first 16 such games in the competition.

Orlando City have never lost their opening game of the season in MLS and have played each of their 10 such games at home in the competition.

Philadelphia Union managed to win only nine matches in the regular season of MLS in 2024 - the first time they have failed to win at least 10 games in a single edition of the competition.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Orlando City have stepped up to the plate over the past year and will look to make yet another strong start to their MLS campaign this season. The hosts have good players in their ranks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union were well below their best last season and will need to make amends ahead of this match. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

