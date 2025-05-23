Orlando City vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Orlando City entertain Portland Timbers at Inter & Co Stadium in an inter-conference MLS match on Saturday. City have won six of their 14 league games and are fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while Portland also have six wins and are fourth in the Western Conference.

Orlando extended their unbeaten streak in MLS to 11 games last week with a 3-0 win at Inter Miami. Luis Muriel scored in the first half, while Marco Pašalić and Dag­ur Dan Por­halls­son netted in the second. They suffered their first defeat since March on Wednesday, losing 3-2 at home to Nashville in the US Open Cup round of 16.

Portland, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous league outing. They lost 1-0 at San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup round of 16.

Orlando City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times across competitions, with Orlando leading 3-2.

Their last meeting in 2022 was a 1-1 draw.

Orlando have scored 27 times in 14 league games, four more than Portland.

The Timbers have lwon five of their last 11 MLS games, losing one.

Orlando are unbeaten in six MLS home games, winning four. They have scored at least thrice in five games during this period.

Orlando have kept six clean sheets in their last nine league games.

Orlando City vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Orlando are unbeaten in 11 league games and have scored thrice apiece in four of their last five. They have a 100% home record against the Timbers, scoring seven times in two games.

Portland, meanwhile, are winless in two MLS away games in May, conceding four times and scoring once. They are winless in three games, failing to score twice.

Considering Orlando's home advantage and better goalscoring form, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Orlando 3-1 Portland

Orlando City vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

