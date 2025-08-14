Orlando City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Orlando City side in an important encounter at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando City vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The hosts thrashed Inter Miami by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Orlando City vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and Sporting Kansas City are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of the last eight matches played between the two teams.

Orlando City have won each of their last three matches in all competitions and have scored 12 goals in these games, with their previous defeat coming on penalties against Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup last month.

Orlando City have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Colorado Rapids in June this year.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last four matches in all competitions.

Orlando City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Orlando City have been in impressive attacking form in MLS and will be intent on making the most of the resources at their disposal. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will need to make an impact on the final third on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City have struggled this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

Orlando City vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

