Orlando City vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

Orlando City will host Tigres at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash.

The home side kicked off their continental campaign against Canadian outfit Cavalry last month, picking up a 3-0 win in the first leg, with Facundo Torres scoring a brace. They then beat the Cavs 3-1 in the second leg of the fixture with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Nicolas Lodeiro, who scored his first-ever goal for the club.

Orlando City were thrashed 5-0 by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in their league game at the weekend and will be desperate to put out a response on Wednesday.

Tigres, meanwhile, were drawn against Vancouver Whitecaps in their Champions Cup opener last month, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie. They then picked up a 3-0 win in the return leg on home turf to secure advancement to the last 16 of the competition.

The Tigers have made it past the last 16 in their last six appearances on the continental stage and will be looking to extend that streak this season.

Orlando City vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between Orlando and Tigres, with the two previous matchups between the sides ending in draws.

The two sides last faced off at this stage of the continental showpiece last season, with the Mexican outfit winning the two-legged tie on away goals.

Orlando are one of three teams in the MLS this season yet to score any goals.

Tigres have picked up 10 points on the road in the league this season. Only Club America (13) have picked up more.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last four games.

Orlando City vs Tigres Prediction

Orlando's latest result ended an eight-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just once at the Exploria Stadium since last April and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Tigres have won just one of their last four games and three of their last nine across all competitions. They have won just one of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Tigres

Orlando City vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Tigres' last seven away matches)