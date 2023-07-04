Orlando City vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Orlando City lock horns with a struggling Toronto FC side in an important encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Tuesday.

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Canadian outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts eased past Chicago Fire by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have a good recent record against Orlando City and have won nine out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's seven victories.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last six matches against Toronto FC in the MLS and won both their league games against the Canadian side last season.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in the MLS - their longest such run in the competition since a streak of nine consecutive games in 2020.

Toronto FC are winless in their last 13 games away from home in the MLS and have won only two of their last 35 such games in the competition since August 2021.

Orlando City's Facundo Torres has contributed to multiple goals in three of his last four matches in the MLS.

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Prediction

Orlando City have a good squad at their disposal and will look to move up the league table this week. Facundo Torres has been in excellent form in the MLS and will look to step up to the plate on Tuesday.

Toronto FC have been poor away from home in the MLS and cannot afford another debacle this week. Orlando City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-1 Toronto FC

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Facundo Torres to score - Yes

