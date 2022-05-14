Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

Orlando Pirates host Al Ahli SC at the Orlando Stadium in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

The South African club secured a 2-0 win in the first leg in Libya. First-half goals from Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele helped the club inch closer to a first appearance in the final of the competition since 2015.

Al Ahli have never made it past the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup and will have to overcome a two-goal deficit to book a trip to Uyo, Nigeria next week. The winner of this fixture will face either RSB Berkane or TP Mazembe in the final.

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head

This will just be the second all-time meeting between the two sides.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Al Ahli form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Team News

Orlando Pirates

Paseka Mako is a long-term absentee with a head injury, while Olisa Ndah is also expected to be sidelined as he has not featured for the club since limping off against Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League fixture last month.

Vincent Pule is back in training but missed the first leg tie and faces a late fitness test for the game.

Injury: Paseka Mako, Olisa Ndah.

Doubtful: Vincent Pule.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Al Ahli

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side in their trip to Johannesburg.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Predicted XIs

Orlando Pirates (4-4-2): Richard Ofori (GK), Abel Mabaso, Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Innocent Maela; Goodman Mosele, Ben Motshwari, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Deon Hotto; Kwame Peprah, Kabelo Dlamini

Al Ahli Tripoli (4-2-3-1): Muhammad Nashnoush (GK); Mohammed Mounir, Ahmed El Trbi, Wissam Bousnina, Ali Maatouk; Ali Abu Arqoub, Muayid Jaddour; Badr Hassan, Mohammed El Fakih, Mohamed Al Tubal; Saleh Al Taher

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Prediction

The hosts barely made it into the semi-finals as the two-legged tie ended 1-1 on aggregate and the Buccaneers defeated Simba 4-3 on penalties. Al Ahli also secured a 1-0 win on aggregate against Al-Ittihad, so the game might be a low-scoring one.

The hosts were solid in the first leg and we expect their dominance to continue. We are backing them to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Al Ahli

