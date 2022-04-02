Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederations Cup 2021-22 

Orlando Pirates and Al-Ittihad will battle for three points on matchday six of the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The Pirates have secured progress to the group stage but need just a point to be assured of finishing at the summit of Group B. A 2-0 away victory over Saoura saw them book their spot in the knockout round. Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kabelo Dlamini scored second-half goals to guide the Buccaneers to victory.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 home win over Royal Leopards. Sanad Al Warfali scored a brace to guide the Libyans to a comeback victory in front of their fans.

The win saw them climb to second spot in the points table on seven points. They need just one point to progress to the quarter-final but will push for a win to secure the top spot.

Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad Head-to-Head

The first leg between the two teams ended in a 3-2 victory for Al-ittihad on home turf. Omar Al Khouja's 54th-minute strike helped the Libyans edge the five-goal thriller in February.

The Pirates are currently on a three-game winning run after going three matches without a victory. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L.

Al-Ittihad form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D.

Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad Team News

Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule and Thabang Monare are all unavailable due to injuries.

Al-Ittihad

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Al-Ittihad.

Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad Predicted XIs

Orlando Pirates (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah.

Al-Ittihad (4-3-3): Muad Allafi (GK); Motasem Sabbou, Sanad Al Warfali, Abdelaziz bin Ali, Mohamed Salah; Omar Al Khouja, Fred Ngoma, Ghazi Ayadi; Elmehdi Elhouni, Anas Hamad, Muad Eisa.

Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

With the Pirates having already secured qualification, they are unlikely to exert themselves too much in the game. However, they need a point to secure top spot, while revenge for their defeat in Benghazi could also motivate them.

Meanwhile, one point is all Al-Ittihad need to progress from the group, and the visitors could set themselves up for a draw. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Al-Ittihad

