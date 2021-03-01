Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this week as Orlando Pirates take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have had their moments this season and will want to win this fixture.

Orlando Pirates are in fourth place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Buccaneers secured an impressive comeback victory against Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bloemfontein Celtic, on the other hand, find themselves in 11th place in the league table and have endured a difficult campaign. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy last week and has a point to prove going into this game.

Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against Bloemfontein Celtic and have won 11 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Bloemfontein Celtic have managed only eight victories against Orlando Pirates and need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the MTN8 final last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Bloemfontein Celtic finished the game with ten men and will need to put in a better performance this week.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-W-D

Bloemfontein Celtic form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W-L-W

Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic Team News

Frank Mhango is an important player for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Bongani Sam is currently injured for Orlando Pirates and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch are also carrying knocks and remain doubtful ahead of this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: Frank Mhango, Thembinkonsi Lorch

Suspended: None

Bloemfontein Celtic have a strong squad. Image Source: KickOff

Bloemfontein Celtic

Andile Fikizolo was involved in an accident earlier this season and remains doubtful for this game. Bloemfontein Celtic have a good squad and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andile Fikizolo

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Onassis Linda Mntambo

Bloemfontein Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sipho Chaine; Andile Fikizolo, Cyril Thato Lingwati, Mzwanele Mahashe, Sifiso Ngobeni; Lucky Baloyi, Given Mashikinya, Shadrack Kobedi; Tebogo Potsane, Sera Motebang, Sepana Letsoalo

Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic Prediction

With Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch unlikely to feature in this game, Orlando Pirates will need to find an alternative cutting edge in the final third. The Bucs will be intent on a top-three finish this season and cannot afford to lose this game.

Bloemfontein Celtic have endured an underwhelming campaign and have several issues to solve ahead of this match. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

