Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City will battle for three points in a South African Premiership round 19 clash on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at Orlando Stadium (Johannesburg).

The home side will be looking to build on the back of the 3-1 victory they registered over Baroka at the same venue in the NEDBANK Cup last weekend. Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a hat-trick to help his side advance to the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The Buccaneers will now shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 4-1 defeat away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Cape Town City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Chippa United. Sinoxolo Kwayiba scored a second half brace to help the visitors claim all three points.

The loss left them in 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 18 games. Orlando Pirates are second on 33 points.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have 12 wins from the last 32 head-to-head games. Cape Town City were victorious on eight occasions while 12 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Cape Town City claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Cape Town City's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Pirates' last eight games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Cape Town City are winless in their last five competitive games (four wins).

Pirates have won six of their last seven games across competitions (one loss).

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Prediction

Orlando Pirates find themselves 12 points behind rivals Mamelodi Sundowns having played three games fewer than the table-toppers. They have won their last five home games on the bounce and will be keen to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture.

Cape Town Ciy have won just one of their last six games, failing to find the back of the net in any of their four losses in this sequence.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 3-1 Cape Town City

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

