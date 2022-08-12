Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier Soccer League 2022-23

Orlando Pirates will play host to Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday.

The Pirates would have moved to the top of the table had won against Stellenbosch on Wednesday. However, they were forced to a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw. The Bucs will be under pressure to pull off a second win at home following their inspiring outings against the Swallows, but they'll fancy their chances against the struggling visitors.

Chippa have bagged just a point from two games. Last season, they narrowly escaped the drop, finishing in 14th place. They're coming off a 3-1 setback at home against Royal AM and will look to bag a surprise win on their trip to Soweto.

The Pirates have had problems conjuring goalscoring opportunities. Could that come back to haunt them against Chippa?

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Head-to-Head

The Pirates have won four of their last five meetings with Chippa, with the other ending in a draw.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W.

Chippa United form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Team News

Orlando Pirates

Evidence Makgopa is expected to play his first game under coach Jose Riveiro on Sunday. Following an injury scare in training, he has been declared fit for selection. He's the only one among the five new signings this season yet to play for the Pirates.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Chippa United

Right winger Jemondre Dickens has been sidelined with a knee injury. New signing Diego Appollis is expected to keep his place following his excellent performance in the last game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Predicted Xls

Orlando Pirates (3-4-2-1): Richard Ofori (GK), Olisa Ndah, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tebogo Tlolane, Bandile Shandu, Ben Motshwari, Goodman Mosele, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kabelo Dlamini, Evanga.

Chippa United (4-2-3-1): Kewen Prince (GK), Trevor Mathiane, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Roscoe Pietersen, Sirgio Kammies, Abdi Banda, Ronaldo Maarman, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Azola Matrose, Etiosa Godspower Ighodaro, Andile Mbenyane.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Prediction

The last time Chippa beat the Pirates was in September 2014. Their best result against the Bucs since then has been a goalless draw. They have lost every other game to the Soweto-based team.

The Pirates, meanwhile, are expected to win here convincingly and boost their goal difference.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Chippa United.

