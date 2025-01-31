Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025 

Soweto will be divided this weekend, as arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs battle for three points in the South African Premiership on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup. They were two goals up at half-time, courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi's first-half brace, while Tshegofatso added a third in injury time after Yanela Mbuthuma had pulled one back.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, claimed a 4-0 home win over Free Agents in the Cup. Pule Mmodi scored a first-half brace, while Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro added goals after the break.

AmaKhosi will now shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Sekhukhune. The Pirates haven't been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat at Cape Town City.

The loss left them in second spot in the points table, having garnered 27 points from 11 games, while the Chiefs are fifth with 21 points.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 86th iteration of the Soweto Derby. The Chiefs lead 28-25.

Their most recent clash in March 2024 saw the Pirates claim a 3-2 home win.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

The Pirates have won six of their last seven games across competitions, losing one.

Five of the Chiefs' last six games have seen one side fail to score.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

This is the biggest game in South African football, and both sides will give their all for victory. The Pirates have been the better side and will close the gap to table-toppers Memelodi Sundowns with a victory.

The Chiefs are the pre-game outsiders, but this being a high-rpofile derby means that form gets thrown out the window. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Pirates 2-1 Chiefs

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

