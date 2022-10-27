Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Orlando Pirates will entertain Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday (October 29).

South Africa’s biggest football game takes place this weekend between the arch-rivals who're one point apart in the standings. The hosts are fourth with 19 points, while the visitors are fifth with 18 after 12 games. Both teams are followed closely in the standings by Chippa United and Royal AM.

Pirates will enter the Soweto Derby off successive wins, snapping a sluggish run of three draws and a defeat. The Buccaneers emerged from the two previous derbies empty-handed and crestfallen, losing both 2-1, but they come in as favourites this time.

“Things may not be going well for them, but you can’t write off a big team,” says Orlando Pirates vice-captain Richard Ofori.

The Ghana international goalkeeper was referring to Kaizer Chiefs’ three-game winless run, which has kept AmaKhosi at the receiving end of a ton of criticism. However, they look energised to assert their bragging rights.

After crashing out of the MTN8 in the semifinals, the visitors will hope to delight their fans with a successful outcome at FNB. However, injuries to key players could dampen the team's morale and weaken them ahead of the marquee clash. Captain Itumeleng Khune and first-choice striker Bimenyimana will miss the action.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Chiefs have won three of their last five clashes against the Pirates, who have won once, while one game has been drawn.

In their last five games as hosts against the Chiefs, the Pirates have won twice, lost twice and drawn once.

The Pirates have won twice in their last five games at home, drawing three times.

In their last four games on the road, the Chiefs have won twice and lost as many times.

The Pirates have won twice in their last five games, drawing twice and losing once, while the Chiefs have won and drawn twice, losing once.

Form Guide: Orlando Pirates: W-W-D-D-L, Kaizer Chiefs: D-D-L-W-W.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

The hosts also have injury concerns, with winger Vincent Pule, midfielder Thabang Monare and attacker Thembinkosi Lorch set to miss the clash. Miguel Timm is suspended.

Despite their indifferent form, the visitors are expected to put up a good fight against their familiar foes. The Pirates’ attack may prove decisive in the duel over three points and bragging rights.

Prediction: Pirates 2-1 Chiefs

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result –Pirates

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pirates to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chiefs to score - Yes

