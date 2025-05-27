Orlando Pirates vs Magesi Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025 

Orlando Pirates and Magesi will battle for three points in the final match of the South African Premiership campaign on Wednesday (May 28th). The rescheduled game will take place at the Orlando Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to AmaZulu over the weekend. They went behind to Patrick Maswanganyi's 66th-minute own goal but Simphiwe Selepe equalized in the 77th minute.

Magesi, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Marumo Gallants. Sekela Sithole put the visitors ahead 10 minutes into the second half while Mcedi Vandala equalized from the spot just past the hour-mark.

The stalemate left them in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 27 games. Orlando Pirates are second with 60 points to their name.

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season. Both sides won one game apiece.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Pirates claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Eight of Magesi's last nine league games have produced less than three goals.

Pirates have lost just one of their last 14 home games across competitions (nine wins).

Seven of Magesi's last eight away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of Pirates' last 10- competitive games have been level at halftime.

Magesi have won just one of their last seven away games, losing each of the last four on the bounce.

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi Prediction

Orlando Pirates will host the final game of the season four days after the campaign officially ended. The result in this rescheduled game would not have any effect on the standings, with the hosts guaranteed to finish second.

Magesi, for their part, have overachieved by avoiding relegation in what is their first-ever season of top-flight football. The Limpopo outfit also won the Carling Knockout Cup this season, memorably defeating Pirates in front of their fans en-route to victory.

Pirates' games tend to come alive late on, with five of their last six games across competitions witnessing more goals scored in the second half than the first. We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Magesi

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

