Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

Orlando Pirates will play host to Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in the MTN8 competition on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

Orlando Pirates saw off the challenge of Royal FM 2-1 in the quarterfinals to snatch their ticket to the semis. It was a relentlessly intense clash, but also a bad-tempered game that saw the distribution of two red cards – one to either side. Bucs have won the MTN8 10 times but the last time was in 2020.

It is also a clash involving the top two teams of the Premier Soccer League, with Mamelodi Sundowns leading the summit followed by Pirates. The hosts came close to ending their trophy drought last May but lost the CAF Confederation Cup final to RS Berkane on penalties.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the defending champions after achieving a domestic treble last season, inclusive of the league title and the Nedbank Cup. They eased past SuperSport United 2-0 in another Tshawane Derby to reach the last four.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi takes his high-flying side to Soweto as he attempts to break ground for another splendid season. Masandawana have recorded impressive results over Orlando Pirates of late. Attacking duo Peter Shalulile and Erwin Saavedra are expected to turn in an immaculate performance amid their long list of injuries.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates’ last victory over Mamelodi Sundowns dates back to January 2020. The two teams have met six times since then.

Orlando Pirates have lost only once in the last four matches they have hosted at the Orlando Stadium.

The largest scoreline between the two sides is a 6-0 win by Mamelodi Sundowns over Orlando Pirates in February 2017.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the last five confrontations between the two sides, scoring a total of 13 goals against two for Pirates.

Orlando Pirates have won three of their last five matches, recording one draw and one defeat while Mamelodi Sundowns have won four times, losing once.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

The hosts are on a mission, not just to win but to win comfortably to ensure a successful trip to Lucas Moripe Stadium for the return leg.

In the absence of victory, the visitors will strive to avoid a knockout score in view of overturning the deficit at home.

We expect a stalemate as the final result due to the counterbalance in strength and determination.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando Pirates to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mamelodi Sundowns to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far