Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Orlando Pirates will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday. The hosts will hope to use the top-of-the-table clash to narrow the gap between the sides.

Ad

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

Orlando Pirates sit second in the standings but are 18 points behind the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (58-40 points). With four matches in hand (18-22), the hosts could reduce the gap if they maintain a flawless run and if other results are favorable. Orlando Pirates are set to play on their home ground for the first time in five matches.

Bucs dropped two points in their last league fixture following a goalless draw against Stellenbosch. They have dropped eight points so far in their last five league matches – a trend they would need to break to make up lost ground. Orlando Pirates’ last league win over Mamelodi Sundowns dates back to January 2020.

Ad

Trending

Mamelodi Sundowns are eying an eighth consecutive Premier Soccer League title, with just eight matchdays to spare. After 22 rounds of games, they have won 19, drawn one and lost two, which leaves them at the summit with 58 points – 18 points clear. The visitors have lost only one game in their last 10 league outings.

Masandawana will be looking to maintain their comfortable lead atop the standings across the remainder of the matches. Attacking midfielder Siyanda Nyanga is still recovering from a shoulder injury and is not expected to play a part in this clash. Mamelodi Sundowns prevailed 1-0 in their last league visit to Orlando Pirates.

Ad

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Orlando Pirates have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Mamelodi Sundowns have won four times and drawn once. Form Guide: Orlando Pirates – D-W-W-L-W, Mamelodi Sundowns – W-D-W-W-W.

Ad

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Orlando Pirates are only eight points ahead of third-placed Stellenbosch, who could narrow the gap if they win next and if Orlando Pirates misfire against Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns will take confidence from their impressive record at FNB Stadium but the stakes are very high for the hosts this time.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Ad

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Orlando Pirates to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback