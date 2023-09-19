Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Orlando Pirates will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Orlando Stadium for a South African Premier Soccer League matchday seven fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of their CAF Champions League qualifying tie. Daniel Msendami's 21st-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Bumamuru with a 4-0 away win in the first leg of their CAF Champions League qualification tie. Lucas Costa's first-half brace put them on their way to victory, while Peter Shalulile wrapped up the scoring in the 79th minute.

The Buccaneers will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 away win over Polokwane. Orlando Pirates' last league game saw them claim maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Cape Town City.

The win saw them climb to sixth spot on seven points with two games in hand. Mamelodi Sundowns still lead the way at the summit with a 100% winning record so far this term.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have 21 wins from their last 52 games against Orlando Pirates. Wednesday's hosts have 17 wins to their name, while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Sundowns claimed a 1-0 away win.

Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in nine games played in all competitions this season, winning eight games in this sequence.

Orlando Pirates' defeat to Jwaneng ended their four-game winning streak.

Four of Orlando Pirates' last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have seen at least one side fail to score.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have started the season on a rampage and look set to successfully defend their league title. Rhulani Mokwena's side have made a six-game winning start to the season and already have a seven-point advantage at the summit at this early stage.

Orlando Pirates saw their unbeaten start to the season end in a disappointing defeat against Jwaneng. They will be keen to bounce back by beating one of their biggest rivals in one of the most anticipated games in South African football.

The high-stakes nature of the game means both sets of players will bring their A-game but we are backing Sundowns to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals