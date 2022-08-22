Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier Soccer League 2022-23

Orlando Pirates will host Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

The Pirates return home after two games on the road, where they claimed three points to sit third in the standings. They are tied on eight points with second-placed TS Galaxy and are just two shy of leaders AmaZulu.

The Bucs could sweep to the summit if they prevail against the Gallants, and other results are favourable. The likelihood of Gallants pulling off a shock in Soweto is pretty slim, though.

The Gallants are yet to win this campaign. They have played four draws, racking up as many points to sit in 11th spot, with a game in hand. They added eight new players during the transfer window, including centre-forward Riyaaz Nell and right winger Lesiba Nku.

The Pirates, who were unceremoniously defeated by Chippa United in their previous home game, will look to redeem themselves on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Head-to-Head

The Pirates have proved superior thrice in their last five clashes with the Gallants, while two other clashes ended in a stalemate.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W

Marumo Gallants form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants News

Orlando Pirates

Zakhele Lepasa will likely lead the Bucs’ attack in place of Bienvenu Eva Nga who has been underwhelming recently. Lepasa made an impact when he came in for the Cameroonian-import against SuperSport United on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Marumo Gallants

Left winger Thabo Mnyamane will not play a part due to a knee surgery he underwent recently.

Injured: Thabo Mnyamane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Predicted Xls

Orlando Pirates (4-4-2): Richard Ofori (GK), James Monyane, Olisa Ndah, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kabelo Dlamini, Goodman Mosele, Maliele Pule, Tapelo Nyongo, Miguel Timm, Deon Hotto, Zakhele Lepasa

Marumo Gallants (4-1-4-1): Washington Arubi (GK), Tshepo Gumede, Sicelokuhle Hlatshawayo, Sibeko, Sede Junior Dion, Celimpilo Ngema, Thato Khiba, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Lebohang Mabotja, Katlego Otladisa, Katlego Otladisa

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Prediction

Despite the Gallants’ unconvincing form, they could pick up some inspiration from their three recent draws against the Pirates. One of those stalemates came at the Orlando Stadium.

However, the Pirates are expected to win, thanks to their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Marumo Gallants

