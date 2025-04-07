Orlando Pirates vs MC Alger Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025 

Orlando Pirates and MC Alger will trade tackles in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (April 9th). The game will be played at the Orlando Stadium.
The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away victory in the first leg in Algeria last week. Mohau Nkota's 65th-minute strike helped the visitors leave with the win.
Pirates followed up their continental victory with another 1-0 away win over Polokwane in the South African Premiership. Nkosinathi Sibisi broke the deadlock midway through the second half to help his side claim all three points.
The Buccaneers will shift focus to the continent and have a one-goal advantage to protect. The winner of this tie will face either Pyramids or FAR Rabat in the semifinal.
Orlando Pirates vs MC Alger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The first-leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Four of MCA's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Pirates are unbeaten in their last six competitive games (four wins).
- Five of MCA's last seven games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Five of Pirates' last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.
- Four of MCA's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Orlando Pirates vs MC Alger Prediction
Orlando Pirates boosted their chances of qualifying for the semifinal of the CAF CL for the first time since 2006 with their hard-fought victory in North Africa last week. Their slim title hopes domestically were also given a boost with their victory over the weekend, although they remain 12 points behind perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
MC Alger, for their part, have it all to do if they are to advance from this tie. They were by far the better side in the first leg but paid dearly for their profligacy in front of goal while they conceded the only shot that was on target.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-0 MC Alger
Orlando Pirates vs MC Alger Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half