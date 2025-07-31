Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Orlando Pirates and Polokwane will square off in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Orlando Stadium.

Ad

The hosts have not been in competitive action since concluding their South African Premiership campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Magasi in May 2025.

They wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a surprise 2-0 victory over Granada in a friendly a fortnight ago, having not won the preceding three pre-season friendlies (two draws). They went ahead through Patrick Maswanganyi's 80th-minute strike while Relobohile Mofokeng made sure of the result in the 90th minute.

Ad

Trending

Polokwane, meanwhile, were last in action when they wrapped up their league campaign with a goalless draw away to Kaizer Chiefs in May.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have 11 wins from the last 22 head-to-head games. Polokwane were victorious three times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Orlando Pirates claimed a 1-0 away win in the South African Premiership.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

The last three head-to-head games have been level at the break.

Polokwane are winless in their last six competitive games, losing three games in this sequence.

Six of Pirates' last eight competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ad

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane Prediction

Orlando Pirates are defending champions of the MTN8, having won it for the last three seasons, and will be aiming to make it four triumphs on the bounce. They are the favorites to advance in this tie and will be buzzing from defeating Granada in the lead-up to this game.

Polokwane ended last season with a six-game winless run. Furthermore, they have not won any of the last 18 head-to-head games against Pirates in regulation time, losing six of the last seven.

Ad

Orlando Pirates will fancy their chances of keeping this unbeaten run going. We back the home side to advance with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Polokwane

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More