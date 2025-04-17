Orlando Pirates vs Pyramids Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Orlando Pirates and Pyramids will square off in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal tie on Friday (April 18th). The game will be played at Orlando Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at the same venue in South Africa's Nedbank Cup over the weekend. Kabelo Diamini's goal midway through the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Pyramids, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Haras El Hodood in the Egyptian League Cup. Mahmoud Ouka broke the deadlock in first-half injury time while Franck Etouga stepped off the bench to add a second in the 77th minute.
The New Cairo outfit will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot in the last four with a 4-3 aggregate win over FAR Rabat in the quarterfinal. Pirates, meanwhile, qualified with a 1-0 aggregate win over MC Alger.
Both sides will battle for the right to face either Al Ahly or Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.
Orlando Pirates vs Pyramids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Orlando Pirates' last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Pyramids are aiming to qualify for the CAF Champions League semifinal for the first time in their history.
- Pirates are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions (five wins).
- Pyramids are winless in their last three away games, losing each of the last two.
Orlando Pirates vs Pyramids Prediction
Orlando Pirates are seeking to make it to the last four of Africa's premier club competition for the first time since 2013. They have been the more in-form side, having won four of their last five games across competitions (one draw). The Buccaneers will be seeking to make the most of their home advantage in the first leg.
Pyramids, for their part, have had a memorable season to this point. They are competing at this stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history and are also the pacesetters in the Egyptian Premier League.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Pyramids
Orlando Pirates vs Pyramids Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals