Orlando Pirates vs Royal Leopards prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederations Cup 2021-22

Orlando Pirates will welcome Royal Leopards to the Orlando Stadium for a matchday four fixture in Group B of the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The home side currently sit in second spot in the table, having garnered six points from three matches. Royal Leopards sit at the bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points in the competition.

Orlando Pirates come into the game on the back of a defeat away to Marumo Gallants in the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Bandile Shandu scored first-half goals for both sides and could not be separated after 120 minutes of action.

This prompted a penalty shootout and Gallants secured a 5-4 victory to progress to the quarterfinals.

Royal Leopards were rampant in a 5-0 home win over Milling Hotspurs in the Eswatini Premier League on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates vs Royal Leopards Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 6-2 away victory for Orlando Pirates.

Leopards raced into an early two-goal lead but Deon Hotto registered three assists to help Pirates secure a comfortable win.

That is the only victory the Johannesburg outfit have managed in their last six matches in all competitions. Royal Leopards are yet to secure a win in the group stage.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Royal Leopards form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Orlando Pirates vs Royal Leopards Team News

Orlando Pirates

Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepas are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepas

Suspension: None

Royal Leopards

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Orlando Pirates vs Royal Leopards Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Royal Leopards Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ncamiso Dlamini (GK); Maseko Mancoba, Cyrian Mbuli, Mzeandile Mabelesa, Mlamuli Msibi; Andy Magagula, Sifiso Matse, Menzi Sithole; Bongani Dlamini, Thabiso Mokenkoane, Lungelo Tsabedze

Orlando Pirates vs Royal Leopards Prediction

Orlando Pirates are overwhelming favorites and are unlikely to falter on home turf. They need a win to boost their chances of making the knockout stage and are likely to go all out in search of maximum points.

We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 4-0 Royal Leopards

