Orlando Pirates vs RS Berkane prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22 Final

Orlando Pirates will square off against RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.

This is the second appearance in the title decider for the South African club, who fell just short of lifting the title in the two-legged final against Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the 2015 edition.

Meanwhile, this will be the third appearance in the final for Berkane in four years. They won the competition in 2020 and were the runners-up in the 2019 edition.

Orlando Pirates secured their place in the final with a narrow 2-1 win against Al Ahli Tripoli. Berkane, meanwhile, secured a convincing 4-2 win against TP Mazembe in the semifinals.

Orlando Pirates vs RS Berkane Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W.

RS Berkane form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W.

Orlando Pirates vs RS Berkane Team News

Orlando Pirates

Paseka Mako remains the only injury for the Buccaneers with a head injury, as Vincent Pule and Olisa Ndah returned to the pitch in the semifinal second leg against Al Ahli.

Injury: Paseka Mako.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

RS Berkane

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the Oranges Boys for the crucial game. Manager Florent Ibenge should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Pirates vs RS Berkane Predicted XIs

Orlando Pirates (4-4-2): Richard Ofori (GK); Abel Mabaso, Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Innocent Maela; Goodman Mosele, Ben Motshwari, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Deon Hotto; Kwame Peprah, Vincent Pule.

RS Berkane (4-4-2): Hamza Hamiani Akbi (GK); Ismail Mokadem, Hamza El Moussaoui, Issoufou Dayo, Mamadou Lamine Camara; Bakr El Helali, Hamza Regragui, Larbi Naji, Sofiane El Moudane; Brahim El Bahraoui, Youssef El Fahli.

Orlando Pirates vs RS Berkane Prediction

The Pirates had the best-attacking record in the group stage of the competition, scoring 15 goals, while RSB scored 11 in their six group fixtures. The South African team also had a better defensive record than their Moroccan counterparts, conceding five goals compared to nine let in by Berkane.

The attacking output of the Pirates took a hit in the knockout stage of the competition, as they found the back of the net just three times. Berkane scored six goals in the same period.

The game to likely go into extra time before eventually getting decided on penalties.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-2 RS Berkane (Orlando Pirates to win on penalties).

Edited by Bhargav