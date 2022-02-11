Orlando Pirates vs Saoura prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederations Cup 2021-22 

Orlando Pirates will welcome Algerian side JS Saoura to the Orlando Stadium for a matchday one fixture in Group B of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The home side secured their spot in the group stage with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Liberian team LPRC Oilers Monrovia in the qualifiers last year.

Soura progressed at the expense of Hearts of Oak of Ghana. A 2-0 defeat away to the Ghanians was overturned by an impressive 4-0 victory in the return leg in Algeria.

Orlando Pirates come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over AmaZulu in the NEDBANK Cup on Tuesday. Deon Hotto's second-half strike helped the Johannesburg outfit progress to the next round.

Saoura were held to a goalless draw by Arbaa in the Algerian Ligue 1 last Sunday.

Orlando Pirates vs Saoura Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides on the continent and a positive start to their opening game could be crucial to their qualification hopes.

Orlando Pirates have won three matches on the bounce in all competitions while Saoura are on a six-game unbeaten run, winning three.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Saoura form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Orlando Pirates vs Saoura Team News

Orlando Pirates

Vincent Pule is has made strong progress from his injury and is likely to be in contention for the game.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Vincent Pule

Saoura

Oussama Meddahi and Mohamed Daoud are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Oussama Meddahi, Mohamed Daoud

Suspension: None

Orlando Pirates vs Saoura Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-4-2): Siyabonga Mpontshane (GK); Paseka Mako, Happy Jele, Olisa Ndah, Bandile Shandu; Deon Kavendji, Thabang Monare, Goodman Mosele, Ntsako Makhubela; Thembinkosi Lorch, Kwame Peprah

Saoura Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Zakaria Saidi (GK); Imadeddine Boubekeur, Riyane Akacem, Mohamed Amrane, Abderrazak Khelifi; Adel Bouchiba; Mohamed Hammia, Belaid Hamidi, Ismail Saidi, Benamar Mellel; Abdeljalil Saad

Orlando Pirates vs Saoura Prediction

JS Saoura have been the more consistent side in recent weeks being unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games and are more than capable of leaving South Africa with a positive result.

However, Orlando Pirates have home advantage in their favor and will want to start their tournament on a positive note. Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and although one team could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Saoura

Edited by Shardul Sant