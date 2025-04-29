Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2025

Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will battle for three points in a South African Premiership rescheduled round 10 clash on Wednesday (April 30th). The game will be played at the Orlando Stadium.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 3-2 defeat they suffered away to Pyramids in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal tie last week.

They twice took the lead through Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota in the 41st and 52nd minutes, respectively, but Fiston Mayele and Ramadan Sobhi equalized on each occasion. Mayele completed his brace with six minutes left to help his side advance to the final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ad

Trending

The Buccaneers will shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Polokwane.

Sekhukhune, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw away to TS Galaxy. They went ahead through Chibuike Ohizu's 65th-minute strike, but Kamogelo Sebelebele equalized just five minutes later to ensure the spoils were shared.

The stalemate left the Polokwane outfit in third spot, having garnered 41 points from 24 games. Pirates are second on 46 points.

Ad

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have six wins from the last nine head-to-head games. Sekhukhune were victorious twice, while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Pirates claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Orlando Pirates' last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Six of Sekhukhune's last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Pirates' last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Ad

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Prediction

Orlando Pirates would have been disappointed to have let a lead slip twice on the continent. That loss ended their nine-game unbeaten run across competitions (five wins). They are nine points behind Mamelodi Sundowns with two games in hand. This is one of their outstanding games and they need to win to remain in the title race.

Selhukhune, on the other hand, are chasing down continental qualification. They hold a three-point cushion over fourth-placed Stellenbosch but have played a game more.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More