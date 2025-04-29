Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2025

Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will battle for three points in a South African Premiership rescheduled round 10 clash on Wednesday (April 30th). The game will be played at the Orlando Stadium.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 3-2 defeat they suffered away to Pyramids in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal tie last week.
They twice took the lead through Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota in the 41st and 52nd minutes, respectively, but Fiston Mayele and Ramadan Sobhi equalized on each occasion. Mayele completed his brace with six minutes left to help his side advance to the final against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Buccaneers will shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Polokwane.
Sekhukhune, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw away to TS Galaxy. They went ahead through Chibuike Ohizu's 65th-minute strike, but Kamogelo Sebelebele equalized just five minutes later to ensure the spoils were shared.
The stalemate left the Polokwane outfit in third spot, having garnered 41 points from 24 games. Pirates are second on 46 points.
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Orlando Pirates have six wins from the last nine head-to-head games. Sekhukhune were victorious twice, while one game was drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Pirates claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.
- Orlando Pirates' last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Six of Sekhukhune's last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Pirates' last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Prediction
Orlando Pirates would have been disappointed to have let a lead slip twice on the continent. That loss ended their nine-game unbeaten run across competitions (five wins). They are nine points behind Mamelodi Sundowns with two games in hand. This is one of their outstanding games and they need to win to remain in the title race.
Selhukhune, on the other hand, are chasing down continental qualification. They hold a three-point cushion over fourth-placed Stellenbosch but have played a game more.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Sekhukhune
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals