Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United will square off at the Loftus Versfield Stadium in the final of the South African Nedbank Cup.

Pirates booked their spot in the showpiece event with a 2-1 extra-time victory over city rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto derby semifinal. Kermit Erasmus and Yusuf Maart scored in either half to force extra time, while Sandile Mthethwa scored the match-winner in the 114th minute.

Sekhukhune, meanwhile, triumphed with a 4-3 victory over Stellenbosch on penalties in the last four. Both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw after 120 minutes, prompting the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Orlando Pirates come into the game on the back of a 4-0 away victory over Amazulu in the South African Premier League. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Buccaneers, with Kebelo Dlamini stepping off the bench to complete the rout with 10 minutes to go.

Sekhukhune saw off Supersport United with a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf. Edwin Gyimah's 19th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have won two and lost one of their last four games against Sekhukhune United.

Their most recent meeting came a fortnight ago when they could not be separated in a 1-1 stalemate in league action.

Orlando Pirates are aiming for a ninth Nedbank Cup triumph.

Each of Sekhukhune's last six games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Orlando Pirates are currently on a 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning 10 matches in this sequence.

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Prediction

Orlando Pirates have been the form team in South African football and the Soweto outfit will be keen to keep their 12-game unbeaten run going. They come into the Nedbank Cup final in high spirits, having dispatched their eternal rivals in the semifinal. Their comfortable league win last weekend will also boost their confidence.

Sekhukhune United, for their part, enter the game as the underdogs and have nothing to lose as they chase their first major piece of silverware.

We are backing Orlando Pirates to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Sekhukhune United

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

