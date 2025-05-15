Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025 

Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the South African Premiership on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at the Orlando Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 3-0 victory they registered over Golden Arrows at the same venue on Tuesday. Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bandile Shandu and Kabelo Dlamini scored a goal each to inspire the win.
Galaxy, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Richards Bay. Lionel Zikhali broke the deadlock in the 51st minute before being sent off three minutes later but his side held on to claim all three points.
The loss left the Mbombela outfit in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 27 games. Pirates are second on 55 points from 24 games.
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Orlando Pirates have five wins from nine head-to-head games. TS Galaxy were victorious three times while one game was drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Pirates claimed a 2-0 away win.
- Eight of the nine head-to-head games produced less than three goals, with seven games seeing one side keep a clean sheet.
- Galaxy are winless in their last five league games (three losses).
- Five of Pirates' last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Seven of Galaxy's last eight league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Pirates' last five home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Prediction
Orlando Pirates saw their slim title hopes officially ended on Wednesday following Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Chippa United. The Buccaneers still have two games in hand but the highest they can finish is second.
TS Galaxy, for their part, will be wrapping up their league campaign with this game and will be hoping to end the campaign on a high. They performed to par this term in terms of their league finish, although their 34 points at this stage is 10 points off their tally last season.
Orlando Pirates are the favorites and we are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Orlando Pirates 3-1 TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals