Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on TS Galaxy on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

TS Galaxy are in 13th place in the South African Premier Division and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side eased past Chippa United by a 3-1 margin last week and will have to work hard in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Buccaneers were hed to a 1-1 draw by AmaZulu in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Head-to-Head

TS Galaxy have a good record against Orlando Pirates and have won one out of two matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have never defeated TS Galaxy in an official game and will want to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for TS Galaxy. Orlando Pirates were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-W-D-L

TS Galaxy form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-W-L

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Team News

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Richard Ofori

Doubtful: Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

TS Galaxy need to win this game. Image Source: Sowetan Live

TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy have a well-rounded and robust squad and will look to field an attacking line-up in this game. Igor Makitan served his suspension against Chippa United and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Thembinkosi Lorch

TS Galaxy Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marlon Heugh; Ebrahim Seedat, Pogiso Sanoka, Given Msimango, Marks Munyai; Bathusi Aubaas, Sihle Nduli, Tshegofatso Nyama, Ethan Brooks; Mxolisi Macuphu, Sinethemba Mngomezulu

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have flattered to deceive over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

TS Galaxy can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled their opponents in the past. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 TS Galaxy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi