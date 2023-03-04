Orlando vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Orlando host Cincinnati at the Exploria Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides winning their opening games of the season.

Orlando are currently 8th in the Western Conference. Oscar Pareja's side came away as 1-0 winners against the New York Red Bulls in their opening game of the season, with Facundo Torres scoring the winning goal. They will be looking to take that momentum into the game against Cincinnati on Saturday.

CIncinnati are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference. Pat Noonan's side beat Houston 2-1 in their opening game of the season, with goals from Sergio Santos and Obinna Nwobodo securing the win on the night. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Orlando on Saturday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Orlando vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Cincinnati came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in June 2022. Brenner da Silva's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Cincinnati had the most interceptions in their opening game against Houston with 18.

Orlando received the second most bookings in their opening game against the New York Red Bulls with four.

Orlando vs Cincinnati Prediction

Both sides got off to strong starts to their respective seasons and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Jack Lynn and Favian Loyola are both doubts for the game, while Antonio Carlos is unavailable for Orlando City due to injury. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will go into the game with a full strength side.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent form, but Orlando should have enough quality to win the game. We predict a tight game, with Orlando coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Orlando 1-0 Cincinnati

Orlando vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando Win

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - NO (Orlando are one of seven teams to keep a clean sheet in their opening game of the season)

Tip 3 - Orlando to receive more than two bookings in the game (Orlando had the joint second most bookings in their opening game of the season with four)

