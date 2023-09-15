Orlando vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Orlando City will welcome Columbus Crew to Exploria Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Orlando vs Columbus Crew Preview

The two sides have played an equal number of matches, 27, and have won 13 times each. Orlando and Columbus Crew sit fourth and sixth respectively in the overall table, with 47 and 45 points. Orlando are unbeaten in their last four matches, winning thrice. Columbus Crew hosted their previous clash, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Lions’ previous home defeat against Columbus Crew dates back to October 2017, with their subsequent clashes at Exploria Stadium ending largely in favor of Orlando. The upcoming meeting is crucial for both sides considering the tight race between the second and sixth-placed teams.

Columbus Crew have won thrice in their last five matches. They boast the second-highest goal differential (+17) in the top 10, only behind second-placed St. Louis City SC (+18), with Orlando posting +10. This is because the visitors have been free-scoring both home and away in the top flight this term.

The Crew are running a better campaign than the previous season when they finished 16th overall and were unable to qualify for the playoffs. Columbus Crew are closely followed by Atlanta United (42 points) and Seattle Sounders (41 points), and could put their position in jeopardy if they fail to succeed in Orlando.

Orlando vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Orlando have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five clashes with Columbus Crew.

Orlando have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Orlando have prevailed in their last five home matches against Columbus Crew.

Columbus Crew have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Orlando have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Columbus Crew have won thrice and lost twice.

Orlando vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Facundo Torres has been Orlando's brightest spot so far, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists followed by Duncan McGuire with eight goals. Martin Ojeda has been part of Orlando’s attacking force, netting five times alongside five assists. However, Antonio Carlos and Gaston Gonzalez will miss the action due to injuries while Wilder Cartagena is suspended.

Following the departure of top scorer Lucas Zelarayán (10 goals), Columbus Crew have turned to Cucho Hernández and Christian Ramirez. They boast nine and eight goals respectively.

Orlando come into the match as the favorites based on individuality and home advantage.

Prediction: Orlando 2-1 Columbus Crew

Orlando vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus Crew to score - Yes