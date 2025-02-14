Orlando vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Orlando City and Inter Miami will trade tackles in a friendly on Friday (February 14th). The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Inter Miami are coming into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Olimpia in a friendly last weekend. Lionel Messi broke the deadlock in the 27th minute while Federico Solari and Noah Allen scored a goal each assisted by Messi. Luis Suarez and Ryan Sailor added second-half goals to complete the rout.

Orlando City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 extra-time defeat to CF Montreal in a friendly. The game ended goalless in regulation time. Dominik Yankov and Ibrahim Sanusi scored for Montreal while Nicolas Lodeiro scored a consolation goal in the 120th minute.

Inter Miami will use this game to finalize preparations for their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday. Orlando City will host Philadelphia Union in MLS action next week.

Orlando vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have six wins from 15 head-to-head games. Inter Miami were victorious five times while four games were drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash when they shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate in May 2024.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in four pre-season friendlies (two wins).

Orlando City have drawn all three pre-season friendlies.

Three of Inter Miami's four pre-season games have produced three goals or more.

Orlando City have won just one of the last six head-to-head games (three losses).

Orlando vs Inter Miami Prediction

Orlando failed to win any of their three pre-season games and will be hoping to sign off with a win here.

Inter Miami started pre-season with two draws but have rebounded with two wins since then, scoring eight goals and conceding just one. Javier Mascherano's side will be hoping to end pre-season with a win to put them in a positive mood ahead of their resumption of competitive action on the continent.

We are backing Miami to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Orlando 1-3 Inter Miami

Orlando vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lionel Messi to score or assist at any time

