Orlando vs New York RB Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2023

Orlando City will play host to New York RB at Exploria Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Orlando vs New York RB Preview

Orlando City finished seventh in the Eastern Conference and 13th overall last season. It was a decent position, which also earned them qualification for the playoffs, although they crashed out in the first round. The hosts have also qualified for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, scheduled for kick-off on March 7.

The Lions played three friendly matches in the off-season, defeating Minnesota United 2-0, drawing against Colorado Rapids 2-2, and losing to New England 2-1. In the last meeting between Orlando and New York RB, the hosts snatched a 1-0 away win, claiming the bragging rights. Orlando also prevailed in their previous clash, 5-1.

The visitors had a flawless run in their pre-season friendlies, winning all four encounters and scoring five goals without conceding any. New York RB finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season and sixth in the overall table. They were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round.

The Red Bulls have won the Eastern Conference championship six times and the regular season three times but are yet to lift the MLS Cup. Coach Gerhard Struber, who joined the outfit in October 2020, claims there are hopeful signs of success ahead of their 27th season in MLS.

Orlando vs New York Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with New York.

Orlando have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against New York at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

New York have won four times and lost once in their last five away matches.

Orlando have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, New York have won four times and lost once.

Orlando vs New York Prediction

Ercan Kara is expected to lead the hosts in the new campaign following his invaluable contribution last season. He was the team’s top scorer with 11 goals. Facundo Torres also stood out with nine goals.

Scottish striker Lewis Morgan was a game-changer for the visitors last term, scoring 15 goals. He remains the side’s main attacking threat.

Orlando are expected to pull through thanks in part to their creative midfielders.

Prediction: Orlando 2-1 New York

Orlando vs New York Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New York to score - Yes

