Orlando vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2023 

Orlando City will welcome UANL Tigres to the Exploria Stadium for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 16).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at DC United in the MLS over the weekend. Second-half goals from Duncan McGuire and Chris Dunkin saw the spoils shared. Tigres, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Club America at home in the Mexican Liga MX. Jonathan Rodriguez and Leonardo Suarez scored in either half to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Los Auriazules will now turn their attention back to the continent to continue their quest for the quarterfinal at Orlando City's expense. The tie is still firmly in the balance, with the first leg ending in a goalless stalemate in Mexico last week. The winner of the tie will face either Pachuca or Motagua in the last eight.

Orlando vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's goalless draw was the first meeting between the two teams.

Orlando have drawn their last three games across competitions.

Seven of Tigres' last ten competitive fixtures have seen at least one team fail to score.

Orlando's four games this season have all produced less than three goals.

Tigres are unbeaten in their last five away games, winning four, the last three by 1-0.

Orlando form guide: D-D-D-W; Tigres form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Orlando vs Tigres Prediction

Tigres were the overwhelming favourites to claim victory in the first leg, but despite dominating proceedings from start to finish, they failed to make their dominance count.

The first leg ended in a draw, leaving it all to play for in the second leg. Neither side has been at their best heading into this game. Orlando have drawn their last three games, while Tigres have won just one of their last four.

However, the Mexicans have been dominant on their travels and are unbeaten in five away games, winning four. The two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw, with Tigres to progress on away goals.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-1 Tigres

Orlando vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

