Orlando vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Orlando entertain Toronto at Inter&Co Stadium in Major Soccer League on Saturday. The two sides are struggling for form.

Orlando suffered a 4-2 home defeat in their opening match against Philadelphia Union. It was their third home game without a win. They lost 1-0 at this venue to Toronto last time.

The Lions are still in search of their first top-flight title. Last season, they finished ninth overall and qualified for the playoffs, reaching the conference finals. They will take confidence from their 2023 and 2022 exploits against Toronto, when they crushed the visitors twice at home, both 4-0.

Toronto, meanwhile, settled for a 2-2 draw at D.C. United in their opening match. The visitors haven't won in eight matches across competitions, losing six. Toronto appear to be kicking off their new MLS campaign just as they finished off the previous one.

The Reds finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and 22nd overall last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs. They are in search of their second MLS Cup following their 2017 success, which was capped with a Supporters' Shield.

Orlando vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against Toronto.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games withToronto.

Orlando have won once and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Toronto have lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Orlando have won once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Toronto have lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Orlando – L-D-D-W-L; Toronto –D-L-L-L-D

Orlando vs Toronto Prediction

Orlando and Toronto have an interesting head-to-head stat. They have met 22 times, with each side winning nine times and losing as many times.

Expect an intense contest as both sides strive to return to winning ways following setbacks. Orlando come in as the favourites based on their home advantage.

Prediction: Orlando 2-1 Toronto

Orlando vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toronto to score - Yes

