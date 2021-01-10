Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player ratings as champions are held in frosty Pamplona | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid were held to a goalless stalemate in the 2020-21 La Liga by relegation-threatened Osasuna in a snowy El Sadar stadium.

With heavy snowstorms gripping the country, both teams struggled to adapt to poor pitch conditions, offering precious little in attack.

In fact, the reigning Spanish champions had just one shot on target from nine attempts whereas Los Rojillos managed only two from eight.

Real Madrid strikers Karim Benzema and Mariano even had two goals ruled out for offside late in the second half; Los Blancos have now dropped points for the second time in three games.

The draw means that Real Madrid are now just three points ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona and one behind runaway leaders Atletico Madrid, who have three games in hand over both clubs.

On that note, here are the Real Madrid player ratings:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Real Madrid number one Thibaut Courtois was not overly worked. He made a good save to deny Oier Sanjurjo early on in the first half, but there was little else to see from him otherwise.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Lucas Vazquez continued to fill in for Dani Carvajal at the right-back position and put up a solid display. Going forward, though, Vazquez offered precious little while he wasn't precise in possession either.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

With the hosts struggling to play through the centre, they reverted to several long balls and even tried to counter on the break. However, Raphael Varane was unperturbed and held his ground well.

Sergio Ramos - 6/10

Back in the lineup after missing the last game, the Real Madrid captain denied Osasuna a big chance in the match with a crucial intervention, but otherwise, it was a rare quiet game for him.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Ferland Mendy tried his best to bolster an otherwise insipid Real Madrid attack with some good crosses, laying two key passes in the game.

Luka Modric - 7/10

The 35-year old Luka Modric is indispensable for Real Madrid, as he orchestrated the side's tempo and showed great commitment even when helping out in defence.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro was the battering ram that obstructed Osasuna's attacking movements with good positioning and perfectly-timed tackles. He won the most defensive aerial duels in the game with six and led Real Madrid in terms of clearances (5) too.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Once again, Toni Kroos provided so much in midfield with his industry and accurate passing. He even completed the most passes in the match with 121.

Kroos: "We missed something upfront. We controlled the game but didn't create chances, very few. We should've done more with our quality. The condition of the pitch isn't an excuse since both teams played in the same conditions." #OSARMA pic.twitter.com/07g0E7p9LE — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) January 9, 2021

Marco Asensio - 5/10

After a slow start to the match, Marco Asensio played some fine touches during the game's early exchanges after the break, but nothing significant came off it. He even looked out of place on the right wing on many occasions.

Karim Benzema - 6/10

After struggling to even get a whiff of the ball in the first half, Karim Benzema had a goal disallowed for offside during the final quarter of the match, much to his dismay.

Eden Hazard - 5/10

The ex-Chelsea legend Eden Hazard started the match but failed to impress. He failed to muster a single shot on target and couldn't lay even one key pass either.

Ratings of Real Madrid Substitutes

Federico Valverde - 5/10

Federico Valverde was the first substitution of the night and yet somehow had the least touches of all his fellow substitutes.

Isco - 5/10

Isco still has the talent and skill to make it big but needs to play more. This was the highlight of his game though:

Mariano - 5/10

After replacing Hazard in the 75th minute, Mariano wasted no time in getting himself involved. He had a goal ruled out for offside and a penalty call was waved away too.