Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans make title statement ahead of Madrid derby | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona secured an excellent victory against Osasuna in La Liga earlier today to move within two points of league-leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. The Catalans were a dominant force for most of the game and have hit a purple patch in recent weeks.

Ilaix Moriba was the star of the show for Barcelona today and scored his first goal in Blaugrana colours as the Catalans ran away with the game. Osasuna adopted a proactive approach towards the end of the game but were unable to best an excellent Barcelona outfit.

Barcelona were excellent against Osasuna

Barcelona dominated the ball in the opening stages of the game and did create their fair share of chances in the first half-hour. Lionel Messi was at his influential best and nearly scored the Catalans' opening goals with a run that was marginally offside.

The Blaugrana did score the opening goal only a few minutes later as Lionel Messi put on his creative cloak and played an excellent ball to Jordi Alba, who made no mistake with his powerful finish. Osasuna responded immediately with a counter-attack but were thwarted by an impressive save from Ter Stegen.

Barcelona created several chances against Osasuna

Osasuna were more aggressive in the second half and attempted several crosses into Barcelona's penalty area. The Catalans weathered the storm, however, and were able to keep the Pamplona outfit at bay.

The home side's forays into Barcelona's half left plenty of space for the likes of Lionel Messi and the Catalans were able to take full toll as Ilaix Moriba scored an excellent first goal for his boyhood club. Barcelona saw out the remainder of the game with ease and picked up a crucial three points in the context of the La Liga title race.

Advertisement

Osasuna Player Ratings

Osasuna struggled against Barcelona

Sergio Herrera - 6/10

his face was in danger of disfigurement, Sergio Herrera cannot particularly be blamed for Barcelona's opening goal. The Osasuna shot-stopper had surprisingly little to do in the second half but did make a couple of good saves against Barcelona.

David Garcia - 5.5/10

David Garcia had to be at his best to keep Barcelona at bay and did have a few shaky moments against the Catalans. The centre-back was wrong-footed by Ilaix Moriba for Barcelona's second goal and was stretched out of position on a few occasions.

Aridane Hernandez - 6.5/10

Aridane Hernandez was an imposing presence in Osasuna's back-line and did an excellent job against Antoine Griezmann. The defender also posed an aerial threat and troubled Barcelona on a few occasions.

Advertisement

In November, Barcelona were 14th in La Liga.



Now, they’re two points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/5kNh6sKMio — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2021

Manuel Sanchez - 5.5/10

Manuel Sanchez was reliable for most of the game but faced several problems on a number of occasions against Ousmane Dembele in the second half. The left-back was beaten for pace on a number of occasions and was unable to keep the French winger quiet.

Nacho Vidal - 5/10

Nacho Vidal was largely at fault for Barcelona's first goal of the game and failed to track Jordi Alba's run in the build-up. The full-back was unable to keep up with the Catalans and struggled to impose himself on the match.

Lucas Torro - 5/10

Lucas Torro did not see much of the ball against Barcelona and was anonymous for most of the game. The midfielder struggled against the Catalans' accurate moves and was unable to make his mark on this game.

Jon Moncayola - 6/10

Jon Moncayola had his fair share of moments against Barcelona and produced a few creative sparks in the middle of the pitch. The midfielder was unable to create chances of note, however, and will need to work on his final product.

Advertisement

Ruben Garcia - 6.5/10

Ruben Garcia had one of the best chances of the game for Barcelona after an excellent first touch but was unable to get the better of Ter Stegen. The pacy winger was substituted in the second half as Osasuna searched for a sense of urgency.

Roberto Torres - 6/10

Roberto Torres was unable to replicate last season's heroics against Barcelona in this game and was inaccurate with his crosses for most of the game. The Osasuna star created a few good chances in the second half but was taken off towards the end of the game.

Kike Barja - 6.5/10

Kike Barja did have a few bright moments against Barcelona and forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a good save with an effort from the penalty area. The Osasuna striker was replaced by Jony Rodriguez in the second half.

Jonathan Calleri - 6/10

Jonathan Calleri started the game with an audacious attempt to lob Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen. The Osasuna striker had a couple of excellent headers in the second half and was replaced by Ante Budimir for the last half-hour.

Substitutes

Advertisement

Osasuna made use of their depth

Adrian Lopez - 5.5/10

Adrian Lopez was brought on at the hour-mark against Barcelona but did not have much of the ball during the game. Lopez missed an excellent chance to pull a goal back for Osasuna and did not have a particularly good outing.

Ante Budimir - 6/10

Ante Budimir added a cutting edge to Osasuna's attacks but was unable to find the back of the net for his side.

Enric Gallego - 6/10

Enric Gallego was brought on to add an element of control to Osasuna's midfield but was unable to wrest the ball from Barcelona.

Jony Rodriguez - 6/10

Jony Rodriguez was a lively cameo presence for Osasuna but had a good outing against Barcelona.

Oier Sanjurjo - 6/10

Oier Sanjurjo was a late substitute in this game and did not have much of an impact on this match.

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time

1 / 2 NEXT