Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Valverde and Vinicius seal a dramatic win | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid dug deep and secured a late 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, February 18. The result takes them within five points of league leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos entered this contest on the back of a decent run of form. They have won four and lost one of their last five games across competitions. One of those victories was in the FIFA Club World Cup final, where they beat Al-Hilal 5-3 in an exciting match. It was Real Madrid's fifth triumph in the competition.

Real defeated Elche by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline in their last game with Karim Benzema netting a brace. However, he missed out on tonight's game due to an injury. Carlo Ancelotti named a young and speedy lineup for this game.

Real Madrid made a bright start to the game as they dominated possession in the early stages and carried the momentum. Osasuna, too, had their chances in the first half as the teams were almost evenly matched for possession. Both teams attempted three shots in the first period and hit the target once apiece.

With tackles flying in from the Osasuna players and the crowd rallying behind them, the game soon took a feisty turn. Vinicius Junior was targeted by the hosts' defenders as the Brazilian was subject to several hard tackles. Things nearly boiled over in stoppage time as Jon Moncayola lunged in on Vinicius and it led to a melee. Both players were booked as Ancelotti was seen arguing with the referees.

Real Madrid and Osasuna were deadlocked at 0-0 at half-time.

Both teams made a relatively slow start to the second period as they looked for space behind the defenses. Both Osasuna and Real Madrid made multiple substitutions as they continued to share the ball evenly until midway through the half. However, as the clock ticked on, the hosts' players were visibly losing ground to the visitors' pacey players as fatigue set in.

Vinicius made the most of these huge gaps as he burst forward with the ball, before cutting it back to Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan made no mistake as he scored to make it 1-0 after 78 minutes. Real Madrid seemed to add another shortly after as Vinicius put the ball in the back of the net. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

The game ended with a moment of magic from teenage sensation Alvaro Rodriguez, who set-up Marco Asensio in the dying embers to rubber stamp victory.

Real Madrid rallied late in the game and secured a well deserved 2-0 win over Osasuna. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

Courtois put in another solid performance between the sticks after being rested for Los Blancos' last game. He made four saves and passed the ball with 90% accuracy, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Nacho Fernandez - 7/10

Nacho played a decent game but was booked for arguing with the officials. He won all nine of his duels in a solid defensive display. He also played one accurate long ball.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger put in a typical solid performance in defense. He won four of his seven duels, making two clearances, one interception, and one tackle. He also played five accurate long balls.

Eder Militao - 7/10

Militao was decent in defense but his distribution stood out. He won three of his seven duels, making three clearances and two interceptions. He also played eight accurate long balls.

David Alaba - 7/10

Alaba did well defensively as he won all three of his duels, making one clearance and one tackle. However, he was ineffective going forward, failing to play a single accurate cross or long ball.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric put in a good shift in midfield as he had 66 touches of the ball, passing it with 83% accuracy, including five long balls. He won five of his eight duels and made four interceptions.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7.5/10

Despite facing an early injury scare, the Frenchman rallied and put in a commanding performance in Real Madrid's engine room. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including four long balls. He also won nine of his 11 duels and made two interceptions.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos put in a mixed performance in midfield. He distributed the ball well, with one key pass and four accurate long balls. However, he lost out in the duels, winning just three of eight.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde showed great tenacity as he put Real Madrid ahead late in the game. He played three accurate long balls, won four duels and made two interceptions. He also attempted three shots beside his goal, but none of them were on target.

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

Rodrygo struggled in front of goal as he attempted two shots but failed to trouble the 'keeper. He was unable to win any of his four duels and had just 26 touches of the ball.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

Vinicius put in a commanding performance as his relentless attitude pushed his teammates to help Real Madrid secure the win. He provided an assist for Valverde's goal in the second half. He played three key passes, attempted two shots on target and completed seven dribbles.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Asensio came on in the second half and secured victory for Real Madrid with a goal in the dying stages of the match.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal replaced Nacho and put in a decent performance.

Alvaro Rodriguez - 7/10

The Uruguayan teenager came on in the 88th minute to set-up Asensio as Real Madrid ran out 2-0 winners.

