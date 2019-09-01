Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona - 3 players that disappointed for the Catalans | LaLiga 2019/2020

Barcelona's indifferent start to their LaLiga title defense continued, as they once again failed to pick up a victory.

They came into the fixture at the Estadio El Sadaar having defeated Real Betis 5-2 last time out, but they failed to consolidate on that victory, as a brace from Roberto Torres ensured Barcelona left Pamplona with just a solitary point.

Given the disparity between the quality of both teams, this was a fixture Barcelona were expected to win, but they failed to do so due to a number of players failing to pull their weight.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three players who were the most disappointing in the draw with Osasuna.

#3 Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong failed to make much of an impact against Osasuna

Frenkie de Jong was unarguably Barcelona's standout player during pre-season, as the 22-year-old slotted in seamlessly into midfield, and many suggested that he would be a key player for the Blaugrana this season.

His transition into competitive action has however been less assured, putting up an average display in the opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao before improving somewhat last time out against Real Betis.

In the game against Osasuna, Frenkie de Jong was thrust in from the start alongside Sergi Busquets and Sergi Roberto, and despite seeing much of the ball as Barcelona dominated possession, the Netherlands international failed to do much with it and was restricted to mostly harmless sideways passes.

In Lionel Messi's absence, more creative duties fell upon Frenkie de Jong's shoulders, but despite maintaining his high passing accuracy, the fact that he was not able to offer much in the final third was very disappointing from the recently crowned UEFA Best Midfielder.

De Jong was hauled off for Arturo Vidal with eight minutes remaining, and he would hope to rediscover his earlier form during the international break.

