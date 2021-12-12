Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings as Ezequiel Avila's late equalizer forces a share of the spoils | La Liga 2021-22 

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw by Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday as Ezequiel Avila struck in the 86th minute to deny the visitors a victory.

Nico Gonzalez had Xavi's troops in front early on but David Garcia restored parity for the Rojillos just two minutes later.

Abde Ezzalzouli then got the Blaugrana in front once again early into the second period by rounding off a nice counter-attack with a confident volley. However, there was a handball from Sergio Busquets inside Osasuna's box at the start of the move, although the referee waved away all the penalty appeals.

It looked as if Barcelona were all set for three points before Avila popped up with a late equalizer.

Barca are now winless in three games in all competitions and have won only thrice in their last 11.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

The Barcelona custodian was rarely tested but whenever called into action, looked nervous and had no chance with either of Osasuna's strikes.

Ronald Araujo - 6/10

Osasuna's attackers caused him all sorts of problems but the Uruguayan deserves credit for blocking two shots and making four tackles.

Gerard Pique - 7.5/10

There were moments where the veteran Barcelona center-back looked ropey but fought hard in Osasuna's attacking moments, making nine clearances and six interceptions. He went into the book late on for a foul and is now suspended from the Elche clash.

Samuel Umtiti - 5.5/10

He made a loose pass in the opening stanza but was bailed out by Pique, who cleared the mess. Umtiti was generally sloppy throughout the game.

Abde Ezzalzouli - 8.5/10

Barcelona's best player on the night, Ezzalzouli was a live wire - twisting and turning Osasuna inside out with his prolific dribbling skills and making Terrier-like pressing off the ball. He also got their second goal with a sublime volley.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 19-year-old Abde Ezzalzouli gives Barca the lead and goes to celebrate with Xavi on the sidelines 😤 19-year-old Abde Ezzalzouli gives Barca the lead and goes to celebrate with Xavi on the sidelines 😤 https://t.co/jvcnSopFMp

Sergio Busquets - 5.5/10

The Barcelona skipper once again failed to control the midfield and then deflected Avila's shot into his own net.

Frenkie de Jong - 6/10

Other than some usual passes, the Dutchman didn't produce anything meaningful.

Ousmane Dembele - 7/10

He desperately lacked an end-product, completing only one of his eight crosses and firing all three of his shots off target. But Dembele set up Ezzalzouli for the second, although a flick-on by Osasuna's defender robbed him of the assist.

Nico Gonzalez - 7.5/10

The youngster got Barcelona in front with an early goal and then started the counter-attack which eventually culminated in their second.

Gavi - 8/10

He picked out Nico with a lovely cross for Barcelona's opener and showed great attacking intent in the first period. He sliced a good chance into the side netting after the break and also went into the book for hacking down David Garcia.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This assist by Gavi 😍 This assist by Gavi 😍 https://t.co/d8HMefyQpr

Luuk de Jong - 6/10

The Dutchman cut another desolate figure in the attack and his botched-up attempt at a bicycle kick truly summed up his night. He's fast becoming one of the worst signings of the season.

Substitutes

Oscar Mingueza - 5.5/10

He replaced Nico at the break but was barely visible.

Philippe Coutinho - N/A

He's clearly not a super sub.

Ferran Jutgla - N/A

The match was done and dusted by the time he stepped into the breach.

Edited by Prem Deshpande