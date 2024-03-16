Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos extend lead at top of table | La Liga 2023-24

Vinicius Jr bagged a fantastic double as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 4-2 in La Liga on Saturday, March 16.

Carlo Ancelotti was without top star Jude Bellingham who is still serving a suspension. Joselu also missed out, while Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Dani Carvajal returned to the lineup.

It was a fantastic start for Real Madrid as Vinicius opened the scoring in the fourth minute. A mistake in their own half saw Osasuna lose the ball and the Brazilian raced into the box and finished coolly to make it 1-0.

However, their lead did not last long as the hosts struck right back. Ante Budimir, the side's top scorer, bagged his 15th of the season, guiding home in the 7th minute to make it 1-1.

Los Blancos kept at it and eventually regained their lead in the 18th minute through a brilliant move. It ended with Fede Valverde cutting it back for Carvajal who scored with the outside of his boot.

Madrid continued to dominate the affair into the second half and Brahim Diaz made it 3-1 in the 61st minute. Valverde was the architect yet again, hitting a long ball finished off smartly by the winger.

They made it 4-1 three minutes later as Valverde found Vinicius brilliantly and the attacker scored from a tight angle. The hosts pulled one back in stoppage time as Iker Munoz scored with a cutback from Jesus Areso.

The win meant Real Madrid increased their lead at the top of the table to 10 points, with Girona set to face Getafe soon. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Brahim Diaz

Playing in the role usually occupied by Madrid's star Jude Bellingham, Diaz put in a good performance behind Vinicius and Rodrygo. Apart from the side's third goal, he finished with two chances created and eight passes in the final third.

#4 Flop - Rodrygo

The Brazilian attacker did not enjoy the same productive night as his counterpart did. He had his moments but failed to get on the scoresheet, finishing with three shots and just one chance created and two passes into the final third.

#3 Hit - Fede Valverde

It was a brilliant performance from the Uruguayan midfielder who bagged a hat-trick of assists on the night. His passes to set up Carvajal and Vinicius' second goal were impressive as he played a pivotal role in midfield for Real Madrid.

#2 Flop - Osasuna defence

The hosts' backline was put to the sword by a Real Madrid attack missing most of their top performers. They struggled to deal with the consistent pressure from the visitors, who had 17 shots (nine on target) and an xG of 2.70.

#1 Hit - Vinicius Jr

The sensational Brazilian was electric on the day, bagging a key brace in their 4-2 win. He now has 18 goals and eight assists for the season, cementing his importance to the side.