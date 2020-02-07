Osasuna v Real Madrid prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - La Liga

The Estadio El Sadar would be the venue of a matchday 23 clash, with Osasuna hosting Real Madrid in LaLiga.

The home side are still in with an outside chance of qualifying to Europe just a season after returning to the top-flight and would go all out for three points, while Los Blancos would seek to pick up a win and consolidate their spot atop the standings.

Osasuna come into this fixture off the back of a 3-1 loss to Villareal in the league last weekend but their opponents could not build on their morale-boosting derby win over Atletico Madrid and fell to a shock 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey.

Osasuna v Real Madrid Head-to-Head

This would be the first meeting between the two sides since 2017, although they have clashed on 34 occasions in the past.

Expectedly, Real Madrid have the advantage in games between the pair, with the capital side having triumphed 22 times, while suffering just five losses with 73 goals scored and 33 conceded.

Osasuna form guide: LWDDL

Real Madrid form guide: WWWWD

Osasuna v Real Madrid Team News

Having been hit with a spate of injuries earlier in the season, Head Coach Zinedine Zidane has been boosted by the return to full fitness of several key players in the last two weeks.

Among the players to have come back from injuries include James Rodriguez and Eden Hazard, with the former starting in the midweek loss to Real Sociedad, while the Belgian international has been slowly eased back into full training and Gareth Bale has recovered from an ankle injury he picked up.

The only absentees for Real Madrid are long-term casualty Marco Asensio who has been sidelined since pre-season due to a Cruciate Ligament rupture, while Mariano Diaz is also a recent addition to the treatment table after picking up a knock at the end of January.

Injuries: Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz

Doubtful: Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale

Suspensions: None

Osasuna v Real Madrid Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Osasuna v Real Madrid Prediction

Much was made of the fact that Osasuna's form at the El Sadar played a key role in their promotion to the top-flight, with the Pamplona side going on an impressive unbeaten run that lasted from April 2018 to November 2019.

The 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao halted their club-record run of 31 home games without defeat and notable results were picked up in that sequence, including a 2-2 draw with Barcelona and 3-1 win over Valencia.

Since then, they have lost one other fixture to Real Sociedad but their return of 17 points from 11 home games has played a key role in their push for a mid-table finish.

In contrast, Real Madrid are the division's best side away from home, with 22 points accrued from 11 matches on the road and Los Blancos would hope to get a win to put more daylight between them and the chasing pack at the top.

This would, however, be easier said than done and they would have their work cut out if they are to breach an Osasuna backline that has kept consecutive clean sheets in each of their last two home fixtures.

Real Madrid's equally impressive defence (the best at this stage of any season in their 118-year history) means that we could be set for a very low-scoring game at El Sadar, with Osasuna's blunt attack not likely to trouble Sergio Ramos and co. at the back.

The 13-time European champions saw their 21-game unbeaten run ended by Real Sociedad on Thursday and the need to get back to winning ways coupled with the return of key players could see them edge Osasuna out in what would be a tight-contested encounter.

Verdict: Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid