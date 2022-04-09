Osasuna vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

Seeking to end their seven-game winless run, Alaves will make a trip to the El Sadar Stadium to face Osasuna in round 31 of the La Liga on Sunday.

Osasuna head into the game on a two-match winning streak at home. They will look to pick up a third consecutive home win for the first time this season.

Osasuna were denied their second consecutive victory last Sunday as they fell to a humbling 4-1 loss away to Real Betis. They now return to home turf, where they are on a two-match winning run, having seen off Villarreal and Levante.

Osasuna are tenth in the La Liga standings after picking up 38 points from 30 games so far.

Meanwhile, Alaves were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 4-1 thrashing against Atletico Madrid in their last outing. They have now lost their last four games, while failing to taste victory in their last seven since February 13.

This poor run has seen Alaves rooted to the bottom of the league table with 22 points from 30 games.

Osasuna vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna head into the game with a superior record in this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 24 meetings.

Alaves have picked up three fewer wins than Osasuna in this period, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last six La Liga meetings against Alaves, claiming five wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in 2016.

Osasuna have won their last two home outings for the first time since seeing off Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano in October 2021.

Alaves have failed to taste victory in their last seven outings, claiming two draws and losing five games since a 2-1 victory over Valencia in February.

Osasuna vs Alaves Prediction

Osasuna have enjoyed a decent campaign so far and find themselves in tenth place in the standings with eight games to go. They face a floundering Alaves side who are rooted to the bottom of the table. Osasuna could extend their dominance in this fixture by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Alaves.

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Osasuna vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of Osasuna’s last four outings).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Osasuna have managed just one clean sheet in their last six league outings).

Edited by Bhargav